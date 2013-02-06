CHICAGO Feb 6 CVS Caremark Corp : * CEO says net new business wins for 2013 stand at about $400 million * CEO says working with cms to resolve medicare part d sanction * CEO says cannot enroll new individuals in silverscript or market plan to

potential individuals until sanctions are lifted * CEO says current silverscript members are not affected by the sanction * CFO says still sees 2013 revenue up 0.75 percent-2 percent * CFO says trending closer to high end of view in retail due to strong flu

season