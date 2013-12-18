Dec 18 CVS Caremark Corp :
* Sees 2014 revenue growth 4-5.25 percent- presentation slides
* Presentation slides sees 2014 free cash flow $5.1
billion-$5.4 billion
presentation slides
* Sees 2014 retail revenue up 2-3.25 percent, with same-store
sales up 0.75-2
percent
* Sees 2014 pbm revenue rising 7.25-8.5 percent
* Sees modest positive impact from launch of affordable care
act and health
care reform in 2014
* Says "break-open" generics not as robust in 2014
* Says opportunity lost in 2014 from medicare part d sanction,
no participation
in annual open enrollment for 2014
* Sees net revenu rising 9-13 percent between 2013-2018
* Sees adjusted EPS rising 6-8 pct/yr between 2013-2018