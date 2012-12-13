BRIEF-Starboard Value LP reports 4.3 percent stake in Brinks Co
* Starboard Value LP reports 4.3 percent stake in Brinks Co as of May 31, 2017
CHICAGO Dec 13 CVS Caremark Corp : * CFO says outlook for Q4 remains solid * Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Q4 earnings per share view $1.10 * CFO sees 2013 net revenue up 0.75 percent - 2 percent * CFO sees 2013 retail sales up 1.25-2.5 percent, same-store sales up 0.25-1.5
percent * CFO sees 2013 pbm net revenue growth 1.5-2.75 percent * CFO sees 2013 operating profit margin up 30-40 basis points in retail and pbm
segments * CFO sees greater profit benefit from generics in 2013 than seen in 2012 * CFO says resolved walgreen/express scripts impasse should add at least 12.5
cents to 2012 EPS * CFO says captured more than fair share of Walgreen prescriptions * CFO says currently expects to retain at least 60 percent of prescriptions
gained
* Starboard Value LP reports 4.3 percent stake in Brinks Co as of May 31, 2017
LONDON, June 2 European private equity firm Investindustrial has invited the investment vehicle of Alibaba's founder Jack Ma to submit a joint bid of more than 800 million euros ($900 million) for L'Oreal's The Body Shop, sources familiar with the matter said on Friday, just days before a deadline for final bids.