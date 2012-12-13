CHICAGO Dec 13 CVS Caremark Corp : * CFO says outlook for Q4 remains solid * Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Q4 earnings per share view $1.10 * CFO sees 2013 net revenue up 0.75 percent - 2 percent * CFO sees 2013 retail sales up 1.25-2.5 percent, same-store sales up 0.25-1.5

percent * CFO sees 2013 pbm net revenue growth 1.5-2.75 percent * CFO sees 2013 operating profit margin up 30-40 basis points in retail and pbm

segments * CFO sees greater profit benefit from generics in 2013 than seen in 2012 * CFO says resolved walgreen/express scripts impasse should add at least 12.5

cents to 2012 EPS * CFO says captured more than fair share of Walgreen prescriptions * CFO says currently expects to retain at least 60 percent of prescriptions

gained