BRIEF-Athenex Inc says currently expect the initial public offering price to be between $11.00 and $13.00 per share
CHICAGO Dec 13 CVS Caremark Corp : * CFO sees Q1 net revenue down 2.5-4 percent due to growth in generic drugs * CFO sees Q1 adjusted EPS $0.77-$0.80 * Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Q1 earnings per share view $0.74 * Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Q1 revenue view $31.98 billion * Sees Q1 same-store sales down 2-3.5 percent
* Agree Realty Corp files for mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rOfxt1) Further company coverage: