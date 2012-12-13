BRIEF-Aileron Therapeutics files for IPO of up to $69 mln
* Aileron Therapeutics Inc files for IPO of up to $69 million -SEC filing
CHICAGO Dec 13 CVS Caremark Corp : * Exec sees 60 percent of store prescriptions delivered electronically by year
end, up from 5 percent in 2007 * Exec says reduced time it takes to fill prescriptions in stores by about 6
percent
* Destination Maternity says Orchestra-Prémaman S.A. merger remains on track to close during Destination Maternity's third fiscal quarter of 2017