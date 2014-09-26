BRIEF-Marathon Patent Group to purchase and sell 3.8 mln shares of stock at $0.70/share
* Marathon Patent Group, Inc. announces pricing of $2,660,000 concurrent registered direct offering and private placement
Sept 26 CVS Health Corp : * U.S. Department of Justice says caremark to pay $6 million to resolve false
claims act allegations * Justice Department says caremark, now part of CVS Health Corp settles
charges stemming from alleged failure to reimburse medicaid for some
prescription drug costs * Justice Department says a whistleblower will receive $1.02 million plus
interest in connection with the caremark settlement
SAN JOSE, Calif., April 18 Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg pledged on Tuesday that his company would do all it could to prevent postings of incidents like Sunday's fatal shooting in Cleveland, which was visible on the social media site for two hours.