BRIEF-Marathon Patent Group to purchase and sell 3.8 mln shares of stock at $0.70/share
* Marathon Patent Group, Inc. announces pricing of $2,660,000 concurrent registered direct offering and private placement
Sept 26 Caremark LLC, a unit of CVS Health Corp , will pay $6 million to settle U.S. allegations that it knowingly failed to reimburse Medicaid for prescription drug costs paid on behalf of Medicaid beneficiaries who were also eligible for drug benefits under private health plans it administered.
The settlement was announced on Friday by the U.S. Department of Justice, and resolved allegations brought under the federal False Claims Act. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Marathon Patent Group, Inc. announces pricing of $2,660,000 concurrent registered direct offering and private placement
SAN JOSE, Calif., April 18 Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg pledged on Tuesday that his company would do all it could to prevent postings of incidents like Sunday's fatal shooting in Cleveland, which was visible on the social media site for two hours.