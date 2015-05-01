May 1 CVS Health Corp, the No.2 U.S drugstore operator, reported an 11 percent rise in quarterly net revenue, helped by higher revenue from specialty pharmacy services and an increase in pharmacy network claims.

The company's net income rose to $1.22 billion, or $1.07 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.13 billion, or 95 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose to $36.33 billion from $32.69 billion. Same-store sales increased 1.2 percent. (Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)