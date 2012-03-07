BRIEF-Grand Capital for Financial Investments posts FY profit
March 7 Canadian Western Bank posted a 10 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong loan growth.
The company's first-quarter net income rose to C$41.5 million, or 54 Canadian cents a share, from C$37.8 million, or 50 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned 57 Canadian cents a share, compared with 55 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.
Net interest income rose 7 percent to C$104.9 million.
Shares of the company closed at C$28.30 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
