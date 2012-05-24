* Halves expected dividend to 4 cents for current year
* Full-year core earnings up 5 pct, slightly ahead of
expectations
* Shares biggest gainer in FTSE mid-cap index
By Paul Sandle
LONDON, May 24 Cable & Wireless Communications
, the British telecoms group that operates in the
Caribbean, will halve its payout to investors, putting its
dividend policy on a firm footing for the first time since it
split from the former Cable & Wireless in 2010.
"Since the demerger we have faced global economic
uncertainty which has impacted our business especially in the
Caribbean," Chief Executive Tony Rice said on Thursday.
"With this in mind, and having reassessed the financial
outlook for the Group (...) the Board has decided to rebase the
dividend to 4 cents per share for the financial year 2012/13,
subject to performance of the business in the coming year."
Rice said the previous dividend policy was set in 2008
before the demerger and the financial crisis that had hit the
Caribbean, its biggest market, hard.
The group, like all telecoms companies, had also had to cope
with a faster-than-expected shift from voice services to data.
"We now understand the investment profile and the potential
returns from mobile data, and what we need to do there, and
therefore we wanted to set the dividend at a level that was
sustainable and capable of progressive growth," he said.
The new dividend policy came after the group reported a 18
percent rise in revenue to $2.88 billion, helped by an
acquisition in the Bahamas, and a 5 percent rise in core
earnings to $901 million, slightly ahead of market expectations.
Shares in CWC, which have fallen by more than 60 percent
since February, were 15.3 percent higher at 32.33 pence by 1039
GMT, the top riser in the mid-cap index.
Deutsche Bank said the dividend cut came as a relief and
should prove cathartic.
"CWC shares have lagged the sector not least due to weaker
operations in the Caribbean exacerbating dividend cover," said
analyst Robert Grindle. "CWC shares now seem much more
investable."
Rice said the majority of the group's regions had met or
beat expectations, with the exception of Panama, where services
to business had a slower year. The company also operates in
Macau, Monaco, and islands including the Maldives and Guernsey.
CWC had to bolster its roughly 50 percent share in the
mobile market in Panama after the introduction of number
portability, which makes it easier to switch operator. Rice said
the group had spent about $5 million defending its share.
Rice said the group was seeing no consistent recovery in the
Caribbean, with the tourist-led islands still struggling but
Cayman performing better thanks to financial services. "It's
very patchy and we are assuming no recovery," he said.
The group, which will pay a dividend of 8 cents for the year
to end-March 2012, said core earnings for the current year to
end-March 2013 would be broadly flat.
Analysts were expecting CWC to report revenue of $2,893
million and core earnings of $887 million, according to a
company-supplied consensus of 14 brokers.