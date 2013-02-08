LONDON Feb 8 Cable & Wireless Communications
said it had started to roll out a fibre network in its
Barbados and Cayman markets as part of its new strategy to focus
on the pan American region.
The British group said following the decision to sell its
assets in Macau and Monaco, it had increased its investments in
remaining markets in a bid to reduce costs and improve services
in the long run.
This includes rolling out fibre in Barbados and Cayman to
upgrade the fixed-line infrastructure.
"These and other initiatives will improve the efficiency and
flexibility of the business and drive cost savings in future
years which is critical," it said, explaining that market
conditions in the rest of the Caribbean remained difficult,
particularly in the Eastern Caribbean and Barbados.
The group said under the new plan, it expected full-year
earnings to be similar to last year, after an increasing take up
of smartphones in markets such as Panama helped the group to
trade in line with forecasts.
The group said it had continued to lead the market in
Panama, with the adoption of smartphone data plans helping the
group to grow mobile service revenue by 5 percent. It increased
its mobile subscriber base in Jamaica by 40 percent and its
performance in the Bahamas was described as solid.