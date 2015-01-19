BRIEF-Aqar Real Estate Investments Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 333,905 dinars versus 278,860 dinars year ago
Jan 19 China World Trade Center Co Ltd
* Says expects 2014 net profit to rise at least 50 percent y/y versus net profit of 325.2 million yuan ($52.30 million) previous year
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1CFuIQK
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2174 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 333,905 dinars versus 278,860 dinars year ago
SHANGHAI, May 7 Organisers barred journalists on Sunday from a publicly advertised event in Shanghai that offered Chinese investors the chance to get U.S. immigrant visas if they put money in a real estate project linked to the family of President Donald Trump's son-in-law.