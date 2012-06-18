* Scheme of arrangement approved by shareholders
By Paul Sandle
LONDON, June 18 Vodafone's capacity to
offer fast-growing smartphone data services was boosted when the
biggest investor in 1.04 billion pound ($1.6 billion) bid target
Cable & Wireless Worldwide fell in line with the deal at
the last minute.
A CWW vote had been on a knife edge until institutional
investor Orbis decided to support the 38 pence per share offer
on Monday after the British fixed-line network operator said 59
percent of shareholders backed the deal.
Vodafone, the world's biggest mobile company and set to
become Britain's second-largest telecoms operator behind BT
, has said CWW will strengthen its integrated corporate
services business, in Britain and internationally.
CWW's 20,500 kilometres of optical fibre will also help take
the strain of Vodafone having to satisfy the needs of smartphone
users for data services without having to rent fixed-line
capacity, as it does now, from the likes of BT.
Bermuda-based fund manager Orbis, which holds 19 percent of
CWW stock, had said Vodafone's offer undervalued the company.
It said on Monday it had taken a pragmatic decision that
Vodafone would likely adjourn the meeting to obtain the
necessary support of 75 percent of shareholders, even without
Orbis's backing. "This is not in the interests of any CWW
stakeholder," it said.
In the event, the holders of 78.7 percent of CWW's shares
voted, with 99.1 percent, including Orbis, backing the offer.
The vote sealed the fate of CWW, a company that traces its
history back to the 19th century, serves many British blue-chip
companies and government departments and which has cables
spanning the globe.
CWW shares closed up 7.8 percent at 37.77 pence, while
Vodafone rose 0.7 percent to 174.9 pence.
Analyst Nick Brown at Espirito Santo Investment Bank said:
"Vodafone has taken advantage of CWW's shares trading at quite a
depressed multiple at the time they came in with their bid. We
believe that the value to Vodafone is around 50 pence if not
north of that, depending on what they do with the company".
VODAFONE STRATEGY
Vodafone swooped on CWW after investors lost faith following
the group's split from Caribbean-focused Cable & Wireless
Communications in March 2010.
CWW has had a tumultuous period since the demerger, issuing
a string of profit warnings as it was wrongfooted by government
cuts, increased competition and a faster than expected decline
in voice traffic.
Its management has been held at least in part responsible by
investors and analysts.
John Pluthero, the former Cable & Wireless executive who
took more than 10 million pounds bonuses from the group, was
installed as chief executive a year ago, but was, in turn,
ousted when the company suspended dividends and issued 624
million pounds of writedowns in November.
CWW shares, which hit a high of 98.5 pence after the split,
valuing the group at $4.25 billion, fell to 13 pence, increasing
speculation it would be prey to a takeover offer.
Former Vodafone executive Gavin Darby took over as CEO with
a brief to put the group on a firmer footing and improve its
weak cash generation.
The board said the turnaround plan would need additional
investment and need to be implemented in challenging trading
conditions, leading it to conclude that cash from Vodafone was a
better prospect.
Vodafone's interest sparked Tata Communications to
also take a look at the business. The Indian group withdrew
after failing to reach agreement with CWW's board on an offer
price, leaving Vodafone as sole bidder.