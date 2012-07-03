BRUSSELS, July 3 EU regulators cleared British mobile provider Vodafone's 1 billion pound ($1.57 billion) acquisition of fixed-line network operator Cable & Wireless Worldwide (CWW) without conditions on Tuesday.

The European Commission, which acts as competition regulator in the European Union, said its investigation found the deal would not raise any competition concerns.

It set no conditions on the takeover, confirming an earlier Reuters report.

"Vodafone and CWW's activities overlap in a number of markets in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets in the UK. However, the Commission found that the impact of the transaction on these markets is likely to be small as the combined entity would continue to face significant competition from other market players post-transaction," the Commission said in a statement.

World No. 1 mobile phone operator Vodafone unveiled the deal in April, to boost its capacity to offer fast-growing smartphone data services.

The acquisition will make Vodafone the leading player in fixed-line and mobile telecom services to British businesses.

There are four mobile telecoms providers in Britain including Vodafone, and more than 40 virtual network operators that operate through the telecom networks.

CWW, which split from Caribbean-focused Cable & Wireless Communications two years ago, provides voice, data and hosting services to British government departments and companies while its cables span the globe.