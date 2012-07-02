BRUSSELS, July 2 EU regulators are set to approve British mobile provider Vodafone's 1 billion pound ($1.57 billion) bid for fixed line network operator Cable & Wireless Worldwide without conditions, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

World No. 1 mobile phone operator Vodafone unveiled the deal in April, to boost its capacity to offer fast-growing smartphone data services.

The acquisition will make Vodafone the leading player in fixed-line and mobile telecom services to British businesses.

"The deal is expected to be cleared without any conditions," said the person, who declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter.

The European Commission has set a July 3 deadline for its decision.