BRUSSELS, July 2 EU regulators are set to
approve British mobile provider Vodafone's 1 billion
pound ($1.57 billion) bid for fixed-line network operator Cable
& Wireless Worldwide without conditions, a source
familiar with the matter said on Monday.
World No. 1 mobile phone operator Vodafone unveiled the deal
in April, to boost its capacity to offer fast-growing smartphone
data services.
The acquisition will make Vodafone the leading player in
fixed-line and mobile telecom services to British businesses.
"The deal is expected to be cleared without any conditions,"
said the source, who declined to be identified because of the
sensitivity of the matter.
The European Commission has set a July 3 deadline for its
decision.
Last week, the EU competition watchdog stepped up its
investigation into a bid by Hong Kong's Hutchison 3G to buy
France Telecom's Orange Austria, worried that the 1.3
billion euro deal would reduce the number of players in Austria
to three.
In contrast, EU telecoms chief Neelie Kroes has voiced
support for consolidation in the sector. She told Reuters in an
interview last month that mergers would create strong
cross-border leaders able to invest in mobile and broadband
networks to close the gap with the United States and Asia.
There are four mobile telecoms providers in Britain
including Vodafone, and more than 40 virtual network operators
that operate through the telecom networks.
CWW, which split from Caribbean-focused Cable & Wireless
Communications two years ago, provides voice, data and
hosting services to British government departments and companies
while its cables span the globe.