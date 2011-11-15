LONDON Nov 15 Britain's Cable & Wireless
Worldwide appointed a former Vodafone executive
to run the company on Tuesday as it sought to bring an end to
its torrid year with a halt to the dividend and a host of
writedowns.
The group, which had already dispensed with senior
executives after three profit warnings in less than a year, said
Gavin Darby would take over as chief executive from November 28,
replacing long-time associate John Pluthero.
In a bid to draw a line under the tough trading, C&W
Worldwide announced a goodwill impairment of 436 million pounds,
a deferred tax asset write down of 146 million pounds and the
write off of obsolete assets of around 42 million pounds.
In total, the exceptional items come to 624 million pounds.
The group also announced an agreement with its pension fund
trustees, with an initial payment of 100 million pounds, meaning
125 million pounds will no longer be needed to be put aside.
It said it would suspend dividend payments after the interim
dividend of 0.75 pence a share until it reaches a point when
free cash flow comfortably covers proposed dividends.
C&W Worldwide, which competes with BT, provides
voice, data and IP based services to multinational companies and
governments after it demerged from Cable & Wireless
Communications, which is focussed on the Caribbean.
The profit warnings have been blamed on austerity measures
by the British government, pricing pressure on core data
services and higher energy and rental costs. Its traditional
voice business has also declined faster than expected.
Shares in the group, which traces its history back to the
1860s and the laying of the first submarine cable across the
Atlantic, have slumped from a peak of 98.5 pence shortly after
the demerger.
They closed down at 30 pence on Monday.
The changes came as the group posted first half revenues and
core earnings broadly in line with forecasts. Revenues for the
six months were flat at 1.1 billion pounds and core earnings
were down to 190 million pounds, from 214 million pounds the
previous year.
