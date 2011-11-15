* Appoints ex-Vodafone exec Gavin Darby as new CEO
* Announces writedowns, dividend suspension
* Results broadly in line with consensus before one-offs
* Company makes half-year loss of 443 mln pounds
(Adds details, quotes, reaction)
By Kate Holton
LONDON, Nov 15 Britain's Cable & Wireless
Worldwide picked a former Vodafone executive to
run the company on Tuesday and cleared the decks for his arrival
with a host of writedowns and a halt to dividends.
The group, which had already dispensed with senior
executives after three profit warnings in less than a year, said
CEO John Pluthero would be replaced by Gavin Darby, who will
start on Nov. 28.
Analysts interpreted the string of exceptional items as a
necessary move to secure the services of Darby to turn the
company around and regain the trust of investors.
"He's well respected, he's a big hitter at Vodafone, he will
not want to walk into a business like this and have his
reputation destroyed over the next two years," analyst Will
Draper at Espirito Santo told Reuters.
"So I imagine part of his price for taking this on is that a
lot of things needed to be cleaned up."
The group announced one-off items totalling 624 million
pounds ($992 million), agreed a 100 million pound payment into
its pension fund and froze future dividends after its interim
payout in January.
The one-off items pushed the group to a half-year loss of
443 million pounds.
Pluthero, whose remuneration had been a bone of contention
with investors, will leave the business in March 2012.
He told reporters he had no regrets over taking a 10 million
pound bonus from a private-equity style incentive plan in the
three years before the business demerged from Cable & Wireless
Commercial in March 2010.
"The business isn't that far off track," he said. "I'm sure
the package of measures we're announcing this morning will
encourage shareholders to get behind the business in the coming
months."
Darby, who left Vodafone in 2010, will have an annual salary
of 600,000 pounds and the potential for a bonus and shares in
his new job.
Shares in the group were down 10 percent at 27 pence,
compared with a peak of 98.5 pence shortly after the demerger.
"Why chase CWW here?" Mark James of Liberum Capital asked.
"No free cash flow, a revolving door of executives, no dividend
any more and no growth. We remain sellers. CWW, despite the
demise in the share price, continues to look singularly
unattractive versus its peers."
REPEATED WARNINGS
C&W Worldwide, which competes with BT, provides
voice, data and Internet Protocol-based services to
multinationals and governments after it demerged from the
Communications business, which is focused on the Caribbean.
The profit warnings have been blamed on austerity measures
by the British government, pricing pressure on core data
services and higher energy and rental costs. Its traditional
voice business has also declined faster than expected.
Pluthero noted that trading had become extremely volatile in
the last six months, with corporations taking longer to commit
to new contracts.
"I think it will take two or three more months of the euro
zone edging towards the right answer before they really feel
confident about putting their hands in their pockets again," he
said, explaining that their UK customers did much of their
business in Europe.
"There's proper caution out there today."
Espirito's Draper noted, however, that underlying trading in
the first half had been broadly in line with consensus, with
revenues for the six months flat at 1.1 billion pounds and core
earnings down 11 percent at 190 million pounds.
But the group failed to outline a clear strategy for the
future, and Draper said there was concern that the new CEO would
take time to decide how best to focus the business.
"You could see this, you would hope, as marking the low
point for Cable & Wireless," he said. "But there are still some
risks. We really don't know what Gavin Darby's strategy is going
to be, and I don't think there is any strategy at all in today's
announcement."
Darby was previously the chief executive of Vodafone UK and
the International business, which was responsible for the United
States, Africa, India and China.
($1 = 0.629 British Pounds)
