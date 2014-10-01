Oct 1 CWZ China Flowers AG :

* Said on Tuesday H1 revenue increased by 195 thousand euros, or 5.1 pct, from 3.81 million euros to 4.00 million euros

* Said H1 EBIT was 3.09 million euros (H1 2013: 4.18 million euros)

* Said H1 profit in the amount of 2.69 million euros (H1 2013: 3.74 million euros)

* Sees FY 2014 revenue to increase significantly, to approximately 16.00 million euros

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: