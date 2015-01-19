Jan 19 Cxense ASA :
* Says has engaged Arctic Securities AS to assist the
company in a contemplated private placement through issuance of
new shares for a total consideration in the range of 50 million
- 70 million Norwegian crowns ($6.54 million - $9.16 million),
directed towards existing shareholders, Norwegian
investors and international institutional investors
* Minimum order size and allocation in private placement has
been set to offer shares worth Norwegian crowns or share
equivalent of 100,000 euros
* Says application period commences Jan.19, 2015 at 16:30
(CET) and will close on Jan. 20, 2015 at 08:00 hours
* Subject to completion of private placement, board of
directors intends to carry out a subsequent repair offering of
about 15 million crowns
