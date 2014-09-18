TEL AVIV, Sept 18 CyActive, an Israeli provider
of cyber security technology, said on Thursday it has received a
strategic investment from the venture capital unit of Germany's
Siemens.
Financial details were not disclosed.
CyActive says it can forecast future cyber attacks and offer
companies such as utilities detection and prevention.
It applies bio-inspired algorithms combined to predict the
ways in which hackers will modify malware to evade existing
security measures.
"We see broad potential across major industries and are
particularly excited by its approach to securing industrial and
utilities assets," said Ralf Schnell, chief executive of the
venture capital unit of Siemens.
Schnell said Siemens is currently in the advanced stages of
evaluating and testing CyActive's technology. "Once evaluation
and integration phases are completed, Siemens is intending to
approach its customers worldwide with CyActive technology," he
added.
CyActive says that 98 percent of all malware are variants of
known versions.
"Hackers will have to invest hundreds of millions of dollars
to reinvent their entire attack chain," CyActive CEO Liran
Tancman told Reuters. "For the first time it would put the
burden on the attacker rather than the defender."
Founded in 2013, CyActive said it will use the funding for
research and development, expanding marketing and sales and
growing its North American presence.
Siemens joins Jerusalem Venture Partners, an Israeli venture
capital firm, in investing in CyActive.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)