May 3 Alphabet Inc said on Wednesday it was investigating widespread reports about a spam campaign in which recipients received emails from known contacts that asked them to click on a link to review a Google Docs document.

"We are investigating a phishing email that appears as Google Docs. We encourage you to not click through & report as phishing within Gmail," the company said on its Google Docs Twitter account. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp and Jim Finkle in Toronto; Editing by Leslie Adler)