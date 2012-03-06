NEW YORK, March 6 The Federal Bureau of
Investigation has arrested three suspected members of the hacker
group LulzSec and charges will be made public against two more,
a law enforcement official told Reuters on Tuesday.
LulzSec, an underground group also known as Lulz Security,
along with fellow hacking group Anonymous have taken credit for
carrying out a number of high-profile hacking actions against
companies and institutions including the CIA, Britain's Serious
Organized Crime Agency, Japan's Sony Corp and Mexican government
websites.
Last month, the activist group Anonymous published a
recording of a confidential call between FBI agents and London
detectives in which the law-enforcement agents discuss action
they are taking against hacking.
(Reporting By Basil Katz; editing by Mark Porter)