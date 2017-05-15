SYDNEY May 15 Australia and New Zealand
appeared to have escaped largely unscathed as they woke up for
their first business day since a massive ransomware worm hit
thousands of computer systems around the world, disrupting
operations at hospitals, shops and schools.
Cyber Security Minister Dan Tehan said on Monday that just
three businesses had been hit by the bug, despite worries of
widespread infection. There were no reported cases in New
Zealand.
"At this stage, it does seem like that we have missed the
major impact of this ransomware incident," Tehan said on
Australian Broadcasting Corp radio.
The spread of the worm dubbed WannaCry - "ransomware" that
locked up more than 200,000 computers in more than 150 countries
- began after hours on Friday Australian time, scrambling data
and demanding payments of $300 to $600 to restore access.
Cyber security experts in the United States and Europe said
the spread had slowed on Sunday, but warned the respite might be
brief amid fears it could cause new havoc on Monday when
employees return to work. New versions of the worm are expected,
the experts said, and the extent - and economic cost - of the
damage from Friday's attack were unclear.
In Australia, Alistair MacGibbon, special advisor to Prime
Minister Malcolm Turnbull on Cyber Security, said some small
businesses would likely be hit "but as a whole of nation we can
be confident, so far, that we have missed the worst of this."
"We have seen no impact on our critical infrastructure, we
have seen no impact in the health systems which is important, we
have had no reports of any government agencies, state,
territories or commonwealth impacted by this," MacGibbon said.
Tehan declined to provide details on the three affected
companies, but said the first Australian company reported as hit
was not "a government organisation or a hospital or anything
like that."
In New Zealand, the Government Communications Security
Bureau said it had not received any reports of the malware
infection. The bureau had raised its cyber security of critical
infrastructure, government departments and key businesses, it
added.
MacGibbon said it was still not known how the virus had
originated and then spread, although it was likely the
transmission included email.
In a blog post late Sunday, Microsoft President Brad Smith
appeared to tacitly acknowledge what researchers had already
widely concluded: The ransomware attack leveraged a hacking
tool, built by the U.S. National Security Agency, that leaked
online in April.
