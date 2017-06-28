BRIEF-Toyota Motor North America recalls some model year 2017 Lexus ES 350 vehicles in U.S.
* Toyota Motor North America says is conducting safety recall of certain model year 2017 Lexus ES 350 vehicles in the U.S., about 1,760 vehicles involved
HAMBURG, June 28 Beiersdorf, the German maker of Nivea skin care products, said it was hit by a cyber attack that affected its IT and telephone systems worldwide.
"We were indeed the target of a cyber attack," a spokeswoman for the company said on Wednesday, adding the company had taken measures to minimise the impact on customers and business partners.
A major global cyber attack that started on Tuesday disrupted computers at Russia's biggest oil company, Ukrainian banks and multinational firms with a virus similar to the ransomware that infected more than 300,000 computers last month.
(Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
* Toyota Motor North America says is conducting safety recall of certain model year 2017 Lexus ES 350 vehicles in the U.S., about 1,760 vehicles involved
* FY NET LOSS GROUP SHARE EUR 1.3 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 2.4 MILLION YEAR AGO