PARIS, June 28 BNP Paribas' real
estate unit took a hit from the global cyber attack that
disrupted the computers of companies around the world on
Tuesday, France's biggest bank said in a statement.
"The international cyber attack hit our non-bank subsidiary,
Real Estate. The necessary measures have been taken to rapidly
contain the attack," the bank said in a statement to Reuters on
Wednesday.
BNP Paribas Real Estate provides advisory, property and
investment management and development services to corporates
mostly in Europe. It employed 3,472 staff at end-2016, operated
in 16 countries, and had 24 billion euros ($27.3 billion) in
assets under management, according to BNP's annual report.
($1 = 0.8795 euros)
(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)