LONDON May 15 Britain's National Crime Agency
said it had not seen a second round of ransomware cyber attacks
on Monday as experts had feared after 150 countries were hit
last week, but added it could not rule out further disruption.
Britain's state-run National Health Service was among
organisations across the world to be affected by the WannaCry
worm, which struck on Friday and locked up hundreds of thousands
of computers in factories, shops and schools.
There had been concerns of a second wave as employees turned
on their computers and checked e-mails as they returned to work
on Monday.
"We haven't seen a second spike in #WannaCry #ransomware
attacks, but that doesn't mean there won't be one," the NCA,
which tackles serious and organised crime in Britain, said on
Twitter.
