BERLIN, June 27 German companies were also
affected by a rapidly spreading ransomware attack, the federal
cyber agency BSI said on Tuesday, urging firms to report any
issues to authorities.
The agency did not name the companies affected, although
German postal and logistics company Deutsche Post earlier said
its systems in Ukraine had been affected.
BSI President Arne Schoenbohm said initial indications
pointed to use of the Petya malware, which utilised the same
weaknesses used in the WannaCry ransomware attack that caused
global disruption in May.
BSI urged companies to report any computer security issues
to authorities and to refuse any request for ransom payments. It
also called for companies to take digital risks seriously and
invest now in increased cyber security.
Schoenboehm said a software patch available from Microsoft
could have prevented infections in many cases, although Petya
also used an administrative tool in internal networks that
attacked even systems that have been patched.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Joseph Nasr)