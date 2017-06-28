MOSCOW The Russian consumer lending arm of Czech group Home Credit said on Wednesday that most of its systems were back online after being hit by a cyber attack.

The bank was one of several victims caught up in a global cyber attack on Tuesday, which infected computers at Russia's biggest oil company, Ukrainian banks and multinational firms.

Home Credit earlier said it had suspended work on its IT systems until an investigation into "non-standard network behaviour" had been completed.

"The restoration of banking systems cannot be carried out immediately - this takes time," a spokeswoman said.

She said no customer data were lost and banking and payments were not affected because they do not run on standard operating systems.

A Home Credit employee told Reuters on Tuesday the bank had closed all of its Russian branches because of the cyber attack.

The spokeswoman said cash machines, call centre and mobile bank were working as normal in Russia.

(Reporting by Kira Zavyalova, Jack Stubbs and Alexander Winning, editing by Louise Heavens; Editing by)