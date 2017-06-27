June 27 A global ransomware attack on Tuesday
hit computers at Russia's biggest oil company, Ukraine's
international airport, global shipping firm A.P. Moller-Maersk
and the world's biggest advertising agency WPP
.
Following is a list of companies and organisations that have
reported being hit by cyber attacks:
ROSNEFT
Russia's top oil producer Rosneft said its servers
had been hit been a large-scale cyber attack but its oil
production was unaffected.
A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK
Danish shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk, which handles one
out of seven containers shipped globally, said a cyber attack
had caused outages at its computer systems across the world.
Maersk's port operator APM Terminals was also hit. Dutch
broadcaster RTV Rijnmond reported that 17 shipping container
terminals run by APM Terminals had been hacked, including two in
Rotterdam and 15 in other parts of the world.
WPP
Britain's WPP, the world's biggest advertising
company, said computer systems within several of its agencies
had been hit by a suspected cyber attack.
MERCK & Co.
Pharmaceutical company Merck & Co. said in a tweet
its computer network was compromised as part of a global hack.
RUSSIAN BANKS
Russia's central bank said there had been "computer attacks"
on Russian banks and that in isolated cases their IT systems had
been infected.
All Russian branches of Home Credit consumer lender are
closed because of a cyber attack, an employee of a Home Credit
call centre in Russia said.
UKRAINIAN BANKS, POWER GRID
A number of Ukrainian banks and companies, including the
state power distributor, were hit by a cyber attack that
disrupted some operations, the Ukrainian central bank said.
UKRAINIAN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
Yevhen Dykhne, director of the capital's Boryspil Airport,
said it had been hit. "In connection with the irregular
situation, some flight delays are possible," Dykhne said in a
post on Facebook.
SAINT GOBAIN
French construction materials company Saint Gobain
said it had been a victim of a cyber attack, and it had isolated
its computer systems to protect data.
DEUTSCHE POST
German postal and logistics company Deutsche Post
said systems of its Express division in the Ukraine have in part
been affected by a cyber attack.
METRO
Germany's Metro said its wholesale stores in the
Ukraine had been hit by a cyber attack and the retailer was
assessing the impact.
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL
Food company Mondelez International said employees
in different regions were experiencing technical problems but it
was unclear whether this was due to a cyber attack.
EVRAZ
Russian steelmaker Evraz said its information
systems had been hit by a cyber attack but its output was not
affected.
NORWAY
A ransomware cyber attack is taking place in Norway and is
affecting an unnamed international company, the Nordic country's
national security authority.
(Editing by David Clarke)