* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from
cyberattack
* Cybersecurity professionals warn worse impact may yet be
felt
* Businesses using older systems more vulnerable to attack
* Cyberattack has hit 200,000 victims in at least 150
countries
By Jeremy Wagstaff and Dustin Volz
SINGAPORE/WASHINGTON, May 15 Asian governments
and businesses reported some disruptions from the WannaCry
ransomware worm on Monday but cybersecurity experts warned of a
wider impact as more employees turned on their computers and
checked e-mails.
The ransomware that has locked up more than 200,000
computers in more than 150 countries has been mainly spread by
e-mail, hitting factories, hospitals, shops and schools
worldwide.
"Most of the attacks are arriving via e-mail, so there are
many 'landmines' waiting in people's in-boxes," said Michael
Gazeley, managing director of Network Box, a Hong Kong-based
cybersecurity company.
In China, the world's second-largest economy, energy giant
PetroChina said payment systems at some of its
petrol stations were hit, although it had been able to restore
most of the systems. Several Chinese government bodies,
including police and traffic authorities, reported they had been
impacted by the hack, according to posts on official microblogs.
The official China Daily newspaper, citing Chinese tech firm
Qihoo 360, said that at least 200,000 computers had been
affected in China, with schools and colleges particularly
hard-hit.
A spokesman for the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, one of
the region's biggest bourses, said all systems were so far
working normally. "We remain highly vigilant," he said.
Companies have warned users and staff not to click on
attachments or links. One school in South Korea barred its
pupils from using the internet. Taiwan's government appeared to
have escaped major infection, possibly because regulations there
require all departments to install software updates as soon as
they are available.
South Korea's presidential Blue House office said nine cases
of ransomware were found in the country, but did not provide
details on where the cyber attacks were discovered.
In Australia, Dan Tehan, the government minister responsible
for cybersecurity, said just three businesses had been hit by
the bug, despite worries of widespread infection. There were no
reported cases in New Zealand.
BRIEF RESPITE
Cyber security experts said the spread of the ransomware had
slowed since its appearance on Friday but that the respite might
only be brief.
For one thing, the attackers or copycat attackers may have
developed new versions of the worm, although a British-based
security researcher who thwarted an earlier version of the worm
told Reuters most of these reports had been proven false.
In Hong Kong, Gazeley said his team had found a new version
of the worm that didn't use e-mail to lure victims.
Instead, it loaded scripts onto hacked websites where users
who clicked on a malicious link would be infected directly. He
said it was too early to tell how many websites had been
affected.
Gazeley added that several major companies in Asia had been
hit by the ransomware, but "the last thing they want to do is
come out in public and admit it." He declined to elaborate.
In a blog post on Sunday, Microsoft President Brad
Smith appeared to tacitly acknowledge what researchers had
already widely concluded: The ransomware attack leveraged a
hacking tool built by the U.S. National Security Agency, that
leaked online in April.
The non-profit U.S. Cyber Consequences Unit research
institute estimated that total losses would range in the
hundreds of millions of dollars, but not exceed $1 billion.
Most victims were quickly able to recover infected systems
with backups, said the group's chief economist, Scott Borg.
Infected computers appear to largely be out-of-date devices
that organizations deemed not worth the price of upgrading or,
in some cases, machines involved in manufacturing or hospital
functions that proved too difficult to patch without possibly
disrupting crucial operations, security experts said.
Microsoft released patches last month and on Friday to fix a
vulnerability that allowed the worm to spread across networks, a
rare and powerful feature that caused infections to surge on
Friday.
(Additional reporting by Michelle Price, Engen Tham, Samuel
Shen, David Stanway, Christine Kim, Jessica Yu, Cate Cadell;
Writing by Sam Holmes; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)