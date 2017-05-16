(Repeats story published on Monday with no change to text)
By Jan Wolfe
May 15 Businesses that failed to update
Microsoft Windows-based computer systems that were hit by a
massive cyber attack over the weekend could be sued over their
lax cyber security, but Microsoft Corp itself enjoys strong
protection from lawsuits, legal experts said.
The WannaCry worm has affected more than 200,000 Windows
computers around the world since Friday, disrupting car
factories, global shipper FedEx Corp and Britain's National
Health Service, among others. The hacking tool spreads silently
between computers, shutting them down by encrypting data and
then demanding a ransom of $300 to unlock them.
According to Microsoft, computers affected by the
so-called "ransomware" did not have security patches for various
Windows versions installed or were running Windows XP, which the
company no longer supports.
"Using outdated versions of Windows that are no longer
supported raises a lot of questions," said Christopher Dore, a
lawyer specializing in digital privacy law at Edelson PC. "It
would arguably be knowingly negligent to let those systems stay
in place.”
Businesses could face legal claims if they failed to deliver
services because of the attack, said Edward McAndrew, a data
privacy lawyer at Ballard Spahr. "There is this stream of
liability that flows from the ransomware attack," he said.
"That's liability to individuals, consumers and patients."
WannaCry exploits a vulnerability in older versions of
Windows, including Windows 7 and Windows XP. Microsoft issued a
security update in March that stops WannaCry and other malware
in Windows 7. Over the weekend the company took the unusual step
of releasing a similar patch for Windows XP, which the company
announced in 2014 it would no longer support.
Dore said companies that faced disruptions because they did
not run the Microsoft update or because they were using older
versions of Windows could face lawsuits if they publicly touted
their cyber security. His law firm sued LinkedIn after a 2012
data breach, alleging individuals paid for premium accounts
because the company falsely stated it had top-quality cyber
security measures. LinkedIn settled for $1.25 million in 2014.
But Scott Vernick, a data security lawyer at Fox Rothschild
that represents companies, said he was skeptical that WannaCry
would produce a flood of consumer lawsuits. He noted there was
no indication the cyber attack had resulted in widespread
disclosure of personal data.
"It isn’t clear that there has been a harm to consumers," he
said.
Vernick said businesses that failed to update their software
could face scrutiny from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission,
which has previously sued companies for misrepresenting their
data privacy measures.
LICENSING AGREEMENTS LIMIT LIABILITY
Microsoft itself is unlikely to face legal trouble over the
flaw in Windows being exploited by WannaCry, according to legal
experts.
When Microsoft sells software it does so through a licensing
agreement that states the company is not liable for any security
breaches, said Michael Scott, a professor at Southwestern Law
School. Courts have consistently upheld those agreements, he
said.
Alex Abdo, a staff attorney at the Knight First Amendment
Institute at Columbia University, said Microsoft and other
software companies have strategically settled lawsuits that
could lead to court rulings weakening their licensing
agreements.
"This area of law has been stunted in its growth," he said.
"It is very difficult to hold software manufacturers accountable
for flaws in their products."
Also enjoying strong protection from liability over the
cyber attack is the U.S. National Security Agency, whose stolen
hacking tool is believed to be the basis for WannaCry. The NSA
did not immediately return a request for comment.
Jonathan Zittrain, a professor specializing in internet law
at Harvard Law School, said courts have frequently dismissed
lawsuits against the agency on the grounds they might result in
the disclosure of top secret information.
On top of that, the NSA would likely be able to claim that
it is shielded from liability under the doctrine of sovereign
immunity, which says that the government cannot be sued over
carrying out its official duties.
"I doubt there can be any liability that stems back to the
NSA," Dore said.
(Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Anthony Lin and Mary
Milliken)