2 days ago
Maersk says too early to predict financial impact of cyber attack
#Financials
July 7, 2017 / 3:38 AM / 2 days ago

Maersk says too early to predict financial impact of cyber attack

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, July 7 (Reuters) - Maersk on Friday said it was too early to predict the financial impact on its second- and third-quarter results from a cyber attack that caused computer outages across the world.

The company will be addressing issues around liability and settlement with individual customers, but the first priority is to bring its systems back online, Robbert van Trooijen, Asia Pacific chief executive of AP Moeller-Maersk's container shipping arm, said in a conference call with reporters.

He also said that all the ports Maersk worked with were back on stream and releasing cargo.

Maersk, the world's largest container shipping line, handles one out of seven containers shipped globally. Several port terminals run by a Maersk division, including in the United States, India, Spain, the Netherlands, experienced massive disruptions due to the cyber attack last month. (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

