UNITED NATIONS May 19 North Korea's deputy U.N. ambassador said on Friday that linking Pyongyang with the global WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack is "ridiculous."

"Relating to the cyber attack, linking to the DPRK it is ridiculous," North Korea's Deputy U.N. Kim In Ryong told a news conference. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)