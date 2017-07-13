FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
St Gobain says cyber attack could dent H1 sales by 1 pct
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#CompanyResults
#Wimbledon
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Sacred cows feed India's flying chicken shares
Breakingviews
Sacred cows feed India's flying chicken shares
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
Reuters Investigates
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
N. Korea may have more bomb fuel than thought: U.S. think tank
World
N. Korea may have more bomb fuel than thought: U.S. think tank
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 13, 2017 / 6:12 AM / a day ago

St Gobain says cyber attack could dent H1 sales by 1 pct

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 13 (Reuters) - French construction and building materials company St Gobain said that an earlier cyber attack on its systems back in June could impact its interim sales by around one percent.

"We are in the process of evaluating the financial consequences of the cyber-attack and will communicate further in our H1 results on July 27, 2017," St Gobain said in a statement on Thursday.

"At this stage our preliminary assessment is that the impact on first-half sales should be limited to around 1 percent, some of which could be regained in the third quarter," it said.

The company also said its businesses had returned to normal following the June global cyber attack.

The June attack spread from Ukraine across the world, paralysing thousands of machines worldwide, and shutting down ports, factories and offices as it spread through internal organisational networks to an estimated 60 countries. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta. Editing by Jane Merriman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.