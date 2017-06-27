TABLE-U.S.-based bond funds extend streak of positive inflows

By David Randall NEW YORK, June 28 U.S. investors moved roughly $6.3 billion into bond funds in the week ended June 21 despite the Federal Reserve's decision to hike interest rates the week before, continuing an unbroken streak of positive weekly inflows into debt funds for the year to date, Investment Company Institute data showed Wednesday. The Fed raised its benchmark interest rates to a range between 1 and 1.25 percent, the third consecutive quarterly increase, and