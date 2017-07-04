FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Police seize servers of Ukrainian software firm after cyber attack: official
#GST
#NorthKorea
#Monsoon
#Wimbledon
#Bollywood
#ModiInIsrael
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
India considers private cars for ridesharing to cut traffic
Autos
India considers private cars for ridesharing to cut traffic
June services activity hits eight-month high on solid new orders
Economy
June services activity hits eight-month high on solid new orders
Messi to stay at Barcelona until 2021 under new deal
Sports
Messi to stay at Barcelona until 2021 under new deal
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oil report
July 4, 2017 / 3:14 PM / a day ago

Police seize servers of Ukrainian software firm after cyber attack: official

1 Min Read

KIEV, July 4 (Reuters) - Ukrainian police have seized the computer servers of Ukrainian accounting software firm M.E.Doc as part of an investigation into last week's cyber attack, Cyber Police Chief Serhiy Demedyuk told Reuters on Tuesday.

Ukrainian officials and security firms have said some of the initial infections occurred when malware was transmitted via a malicious update issued by M.E.Doc, which is Ukraine's most popular accounting software.

M.E.Doc's developers told Reuters on Monday their servers were not compromised by the hackers and that updates it issued to clients were not infected. They were not immediately available for comment on Tuesday. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Matthias Williams)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.