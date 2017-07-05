Servers of hacked Ukraine software firm not updated since 2013: presidential official

FILE PHOTO: A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017.

KIEV (Reuters) - The servers of the Ukrainian software firm used as part of last week's global cyber attack were not updated since February 2013, Dmytro Shymkiv, the Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of Ukraine, told Reuters on Wednesday.

A former director at Microsoft in Ukraine, Shymkiv said that it was still unclear how many computers in the country had been left compromised by the cyber attack.

The attack used a virus, dubbed "NotPetya" by some experts, to take down thousands of computers in dozens of countries, disrupting shipping and businesses.

Police raided the offices of software developer Intellect Service late on Tuesday, after cyber security researchers said they had found a "backdoor" written into some of the updates issued by its M.E. Doc accounting software.