BEIJING May 15 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that intelligence services should be aware of the risks of creating software that can be used for malicious means, alluding to the WannaCry ransomware worm.

Putin was referring to reports that the hacking tool was originally developed by U.S. intelligence agency the National Security Agency, and stolen by hackers.

Speaking to reporters in Beijing, where he is taking part in a conference, Putin said that Russian organisations had been affected, but that "there was no significant damage". He denied Russia was behind the malware. (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Gareth Jones)