BEIJING May 15 Russian President Vladimir Putin
said on Monday that intelligence services should be aware of the
risks of creating software that can be used for malicious means,
alluding to the WannaCry ransomware worm.
Putin was referring to reports that the hacking tool was
originally developed by U.S. intelligence agency the National
Security Agency, and stolen by hackers.
Speaking to reporters in Beijing, where he is taking part in
a conference, Putin said that Russian organisations had been
affected, but that "there was no significant damage". He denied
Russia was behind the malware.
