March 6 The arrests of six suspected
leaders of the loose-knit international hacking group
Anonymous comes after a long string of cyber vandalism
against major companies and government agencies around the
world.
Dec 2010: Anonymous' early attacks took aim at the websites
of Mastercard, Visa and eBay's PayPal in
retaliation for the companies' refusal to accept donations for
Wikileaks, whose founder was in legal hot water for publishing
confidential diplomatic cables.
Early 2011: Anonymous, along with its affiliates such as
Lulz Security or LulzSec, hacked the websites of the governments
of Tunisia, Algeria and Zimbabwe. Tunisia was then part of the
Arab Spring while Algeria has been largely untouched by the
unrest. Zimbabwe has been governed by Robert Mugabe since
independence in 1980 . (Lulz is Internet slang for
laughs)
February 2011: Anonymous hackers broke into the network of
HBGary after an executive said he had learned the
identities of the group's leaders.
May 2011: Lulz, angered by a PBS documentary about
WikiLeaks, posted a fake news story on the PBS website claiming
that dead rapper Tupac Shakur is alive and well. It also claimed
credit for breaking into Fox.com and publishing data about
contestants for a Fox show "X Factor." Fox is a unit of News
Corp.
June 2011: Lulz hackers broke into Sony Corp's
computer systems to demonstrate that the
company had shoddy security. They also hacked into Nintendo
but the incident does not appear to have serious
consequences.
Lulz also breached one of the U.S. Senate's computer network
but did not appear to get access to sensitive data. It also took
down the public website of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency
with what appeared to be a denial of service attack, where
hackers inundate a website to crash it.
Lulz knocked offline a website run by the British police
Serious Organised Crime Agency, which targets organized crime.
Lulz also struck an Arizona police website to show opposition to
a tough anti-immigration law.
June 21: British police arrest a 19-year-old man, Jake
Davis, in eastern England. Suspects were also picked up in the
United States, Spain, Turkey and the Netherlands. Davis was
known on Twitter as topiary, describing himself as a "simple
prankster turned swank garden hedge."
June 22: Hackers briefly disabled three websites belonging
to Brazil's government. The sites for Brazil's federal
government, presidency, and tax collection agency were
inaccessible to the public for about two and a half hours
overnight but their operation was quickly restored.
June 25: Lulz Security announced it is disbanding, although
the original group, Anonymous, will press on.
It was also in June that Hector Xavier Monsegur, the hacker
known as Sabu, was arrested at his small Manhattan apartment. He
secretly pleaded guilty to 12 charges in August, and began
cooperating with authorities.
July 4: Anonymous said it broke into an Apple Inc
server and published a small number of usernames and passwords
for one of the company's websites.
July 11: Anonymous hackers said on Twitter that they broke
into the computer systems of major government contractor Booz
Allen Hamilton. The hackers said that they wiped out 4
gigabytes of source code and stole 90,000 email addresses.
December 2011: Antisec hackers, who are also tied to
Anonymous, broke into Stratfor Global Intelligence Service,
stealing data like client list details on 90,000 credit card
accounts.
January 2012: Hackers broke into the personal email of an
Irish police officer, and use information learned there to
listen into a law enforcement conference call. They post it
online.
March 2012: Police announce charges against six hackers
associated with the Anonymous groups, including Monsegur.