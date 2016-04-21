By Byron Kaye
| SYDNEY, April 21
SYDNEY, April 21 Australia set out a
far-reaching cybersecurity strategy on Thursday, invoking the
leaks of United States whistleblower Edward Snowden, terrorism
and even the threat of war to push for a coordinated global
approach to protection of online data.
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, who faces an election in
July amid waning popularity, is trying to position himself as a
leader who can transform Australia into a tech-savvy business
hub as its economy deals with a commodities downturn.
In a speech in Sydney, the former online entrepreneur said
hacking attacks cost the country A$1 billion ($780 million) a
year and unveiled a long list of measures - from appointing his
own special cybersecurity adviser to having internet safety
taught in schools - to make the online world freer and safer.
"There's no global institution or infrastructure more
important to the future prosperity and freedom of our global
community than the Internet itself," Turnbull said, noting the
Internet had spread "almost entirely without the direction or
control of government".
"The same qualities that enable us freely to harness
cyberspace for prosperity can also provide an avenue for those
who may wish to do us harm," he said.
The country's Bureau of Meteorology and department store
chain Kmart Australia Ltd, owned by Wesfarmers Ltd,
both suffered online attacks last year, he noted.
Turnbull acknowledged the public has become sceptical about
government activity online since U.S. National Security Agency
contractor Snowden leaked classified documents in 2013, and
again this year when the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation
sought access to an Apple Inc iPhone used by one of the
shooters in killings in San Bernardino, California.
But he said that "in certain very specific circumstances
government will work with the private sector ... to fight
serious online crime and extremism and to thwart terrorists and
others who seek to hide their illegal activities online".
Governments must also cooperate with each other, Turnbull
said, since "in the absence of well developed understandings
about how to behave, there is a risk that unexplained cyber
incidents could escalate into conflict between states".
Turnbull, who delivers his first budget in May, two months
before the election, said he wants to spend A$230 million on 33
cybersecurity measures involving 100 new jobs, including extra
resources for the government's Computer Emergency Response Team,
the Australian Crime Commission and the Australian Federal
Police.
He also plans to relocate the cybersecurity office of
intelligence agency, the Australian Signals Directorate, outside
the broader Australian Security Intelligence Organisation to
make it easier to coordinate with busineses.
($1 = 1.2821 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)