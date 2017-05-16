(Repeats story that ran late Monday with no changes to text)
* "Ransomware" assault puts lenders on high alert
* Banks less vulnerable than hospitals
By John O'Donnell and Alexander Winning
FRANKFURT/MOSCOW, May 15 Banks have tightened
their security systems and increased their surveillance after
the global cyber assault on individuals and organisations
worldwide.
Capitalising on spying tools believed to have been developed
by the U.S. National Security Agency, the "ransomware" attack
launched on Friday has infected tens of thousands of computers
in 104 countries, putting the financial industry on high alert.
It halted the production lines of a European carmaker and
delayed surgical operations in Britain's National Health
Service.
Many suspected infections were of Russian computers.
Russia's central bank said it had recorded harmful software
being sent en masse to Russian banks but that the attacks had
been unsuccessful.
Sberbank, the country's biggest lender, said viruses had not
got into its systems. The bank said it was nonetheless "on high
alert".
Russia is more vulnerable to attack because organisations
there often use outdated technology as an economic slowdown
squeezes spending.
Many banks in Europe said they had stepped up efforts to
prevent attackers getting through.
One person helping coordinate banks' response said they were
setting up back-up systems for data and introducing security
upgrades.
"The banks' greatest fear is copycat attacks," said Keith
Gross, who chairs the European Banking Federation's
cybersecurity working group. "So they are updating like a wild
thing."
ON GUARD
Germany's savings banks, the largest and most powerful
financial group in the country, received reminders from the
group's information technology company to install updates.
One large British bank said they had drafted people in to
work over the weekend, having been subject to a similar attack
earlier this year.
A European investment bank said it was accelerating the
process of "patching" software following the incident.
Spanish banks La Caixa, Bankinter and Sabadell said they had
all taken measures.
"We weren't attacked but we took preventative measures about
the cyber-attack over the whole weekend. There is an emergency
committee that is reporting constantly and we have conference
calls every eight hours. We can't drop our guard", said a
Sabadell spokesman.
Banks generally have more robust cyber defences than other
sectors, because of the sensitive nature of their industry and
to meet regulatory requirements.
But ageing technology and banks' attractiveness to hackers
means they are often targets.
Last year 2.5 million pounds ($3.23 million) was taken from
small British lender Tesco Bank. The identity of the culprits
remains unknown.
Other UK banks including HSBC and Royal Bank of
Scotland have suffered cyber attacks in the past two
years that have brought their online services down.
A survey of cyber security and risk experts released last
Friday by insurer AIG found the financial services
industry had been identified as the most likely to experience a
systemic attack.
In the United Kingdom on Monday, the government's National
Cyber Security Centre said it was distributing advice to raise
awareness of the threat, including to the financial industry.
Across the globe, regulators took similar steps.
The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission issued a
circular warning groups to be on alert and take action such as
security updates and offline backups.
It instructed firms to "take immediate actions to critically
review and assess the effectiveness of their cybersecurity
controls".
India's IndusInd Bank said on Monday the attack had affected
a few systems, but those had been quarantined over the weekend
and it had moved quickly to patch its systems.
For the most part, however, banks remained insulated from
the cyber attack.
"In the NHS, the technology they are using it out of date,"
said Paul Edon of cyber security group Tripwire. "Banks have six
to eight levels of defence."
($1 = 0.7744 pounds)
