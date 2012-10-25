WASHINGTON Oct 24 Five U.S. technology
companies, including top weapons maker Lockheed Martin
Corp and chip maker Intel, plan to team up to
tackle "grand challenges" in cyberspace amid growing concerns
about computer security.
The non-profit research consortium, to be known as the Cyber
Security Research Alliance (CSRA), will also include Advanced
Micro Devices, Honeywell International and EMC
Corp's RSA Security division as founding members.
The consortium will coordinate industry research and work
closely with government to develop "break-through technologies"
to improve cybersecurity, said its president Lee Holcomb, a
senior executive at Lockheed's information systems and global
solutions division.
Initial prototypes could be developed within a year to 18
months, possibly addressing the security issues raised by the
proliferation of so-called embedded devices, such as controllers
in cars and the power grid, Holcomb told Reuters in a telephone
interview on Wednesday.
"We're going to try to bring together the government,
academia and industry to collectively lay out a road map for
what are the critical problems and what are the technical
solutions and approaches that may work," he said. "How do we
make it real?"
U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta last week highlighted
the growing threat of cyber attacks, noting that hackers were
already going after banks and were developing the ability to
strike U.S. power grids and government systems.
An August cyber attack on Saudi Arabia's state oil company,
Saudi Aramco, that crippled some 30,000 computers, was probably
the most destructive attack ever directed against the private
sector, he said. U.S. financial institutions have been under
sustained attack in recent weeks by suspected Iranian hackers.
Ron Perez, director of security architecture at AMD, said
the alliance grew out of an ad hoc group of industry executives
that began meeting in late 2009.
"What's new here is the recognition that there are
challenges out there that are bigger than any one company, any
one university, or consortium of universities, and even bigger
than what the government can do on their own," he said.
"To really address these problems, it's going to take a
long-term, well thought-out collaboration process," Perez said.
"And then we need to pick the low-hanging fruit and start
delivering on some of those processes."
Holcomb said each of the five founding companies had paid
$60,000 in membership dues, but 15 to 20 other companies had
expressed interest in joining the non-profit alliance.
The group also plans to convene a public symposium early
next year with the National Institute of Standards and
Technology to connect researchers with officials from the
private, academic and government sectors.