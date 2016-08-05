By Jim Finkle
| LAS VEGAS
LAS VEGAS Aug 4 A software program dubbed
"Mayhem" was poised to win the final round of a three-year
contest to teach computers to launch and defend against cyber
attacks, earning a $2 million prize for the team that wrote the
winning code.
The event, known as the Cyber Grand Challenge, concluded
Thursday evening in a Las Vegas convention center ballroom after
a digital battle among software programs running on seven
supercomputers on a stage in a Las Vegas ballroom.
Thousands of geeks watched as announcers presented a
play-by-play account of the competition. It took place ahead of
Friday's start of Def Con, a hacking convention expected to draw
more than 20,000 people to two sprawling Las Vegas convention
centers.
The hacking competition was sponsored by DARPA, or the
Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, the U.S. military
laboratory credited with creating the Internet.
DARPA dubbed it the world's first "capture the flag" hacking
contest played solely by computers.
Its goal was to stimulate development of technologies for
automating the process of protecting computer networks against
cyber attacks.
Previous DARPA contests include one for self-driving
vehicles that is widely credited with kick-starting the now
robust autonomous-vehicle industry.
The hacking challenge included 96 rounds in which computers
were charged with examining software programs, identifying bugs,
patching them and finding ways to attack rival machines.
DARPA said it hoped the contest would speed the slow process
of identifying and patching real-world bugs. It can take more
than a year from the time a vulnerability is uncovered until a
vendor releases a software patch, according to DARPA.
That delay gives hackers time to attack unprotected systems,
one factor that security experts say has contributed to the
surge in cyber attacks.
"Mayhem" was provisionally named winner of the competition.
Organizers said they would review the results overnight and
confirm the results on Friday.
The winning program was created by a team of eight computer
experts from San Francisco and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, who are
affiliated with Carnegie Mellon University.
Mayhem will compete with teams of humans in the Def Con
capture the flag contest, which starts on Friday. It is the
first time the elite competition has included a computer.
Second place went to a program dubbed Xandra, created by
security experts from the University of Virginia and GrammaTech
Inc, earning them a $1 million prize.
A program known as Mech Phish, which was born at the
University of California, placed third, earning its creators
$750,000.
