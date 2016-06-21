By Dustin Volz
WASHINGTON, June 20 U.S. Senate Majority Leader
Mitch McConnell set up a vote late on Monday to expand the
Federal Bureau of Investigation's authority to use a secretive
surveillance order without a warrant to include email metadata
and some browsing history information.
The move, made via an amendment to a criminal justice
appropriations bill, is an effort by Senate Republicans to
respond to last week's mass shooting in an Orlando nightclub
after a series of measures to restrict guns offered by both
parties failed on Monday.
"In the wake of the tragic massacre in Orlando, it is
important our law enforcement have the tools they need to
conduct counterterrorism investigations," Senator John McCain,
an Arizona Republican and sponsor of the amendment, said in a
statement.
The bill is also supported by Republican Senators John
Cornyn, Jeff Sessions and Richard Burr, who chairs the Senate
Intelligence Committee.
Privacy advocates denounced the effort, saying it seeks to
exploit a mass shooting in order to expand the government's
digital spying powers.
Senator Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat, criticized a similar
effort last month as one that "takes a hatchet to important
protections for Americans' liberty."
The amendment would broaden the FBI's authority to use
so-called National Security Letters to include electronic
communications transaction records such as time stamps of emails
and the emails' senders and recipients.
The Obama administration for years has lobbied for a change
to how NSLs can be used, after a 2008 legal memo from the
Justice Department said the law limits them largely to phone
billing records. FBI Director James Comey has said the change
essentially corrects a typo and is a top legislative priority
for his agency.
NSLs do not require a warrant and are almost always
accompanied by a gag order preventing the service provider from
sharing the request with a targeted user.
The letters have existed since the 1970s, though the scope
and frequency of their use expanded greatly after the Sept. 11,
2001, attacks on the United States.
The amendment filed Monday would also make permanent a
provision of the USA Patriot Act that allows the intelligence
community to conduct surveillance on "lone wolf" suspects who do
not have confirmed ties to a foreign terrorist group. That
provision, which the Justice Department said last year had never
been used, is currently set to expire in December 2019.
A vote is expected no later than Wednesday, McConnell's
office said.
(Reporting by Dustin Volz; Editing by Leslie Adler)