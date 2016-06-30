By Dustin Volz
WASHINGTON, June 30
WASHINGTON, June 30 The Federal Bureau of
Investigation is allowed to seek journalists' phone records with
the approval of two government officials through a secretive
surveillance process that does not require a warrant, The
Intercept website reported on Thursday, citing a classified
document.
The document, which The Intercept published without citing
sources, was described as a classified appendix of the FBI's
Domestic Investigations and Operations Guide (DIOG) and was
dated Oct. 16, 2013. The related document is at bit.ly/295HIpY.
Reuters could not verify the authenticity of the document.
FBI spokesman Christopher Allen said in an emailed reply to
a Reuters request for comment, "We post a redacted version of
the DIOG on our website. I am not in a position to comment or
authenticate any other version." Allen referred to an FBI
website regarding the agency's Domestic Investigations and
Operations Guide. 1.usa.gov/1QleO9n
"Because the DIOG governs sensitive operations and
investigations, not all of its contents can be released," Allen
wrote.
"As a result I am not able to comment on how, or whether,
the DIOG is updated as laws, Guidelines, or technology change.
However, the FBI periodically reviews and updates the DIOG as
needed," he said.
Allen said the FBI's DIOG remained consistent with
guidelines from the U.S. attorney general.
The Intercept is an online publication launched in 2014 by
First Look Media, which was created and funded by eBay founder
Pierre Omidyar. The editors are Glenn Greenwald, Laura Poitras
and Jeremy Scahill, who were all involved in breaking the Edward
Snowden story.
The Intercept reported that, according to the document,
pursuing a journalist's call data with a national security
letter requires the consent of the FBI's general counsel and the
executive assistant director of its national security branch, in
addition to normal chain-of-command approval.
A national security letter is a type of government order for
communications data sent to service providers. It is usually
issued with a gag order, meaning the target is often unaware
that records are being accessed.
There are several proposals in Congress to broaden the scope
of national security letters, or NSLs. Privacy advocates,
however, have said the authority is used too often, circumvents
judicial oversight and lacks adequate transparency safeguards.
The Intercept reported that an added layer of review by the
U.S. Justice Department's assistant attorney general for
national security is necessary to use an NSL to seek a
journalist's records if they are being sought "to identify
confidential news media sources."
National security letters have been available as a law
enforcement tool since the 1970s. But their frequency and
breadth expanded under the USA Patriot Act enacted shortly after
the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.
The FBI made 48,642 requests for data via NSLs in 2015,
according to a Justice Department memo seen by Reuters in May.
Currently, national security letters can only compel sharing
of phone billing records, according to a 2008 legal memo written
by the U.S. Justice Department. Still, the FBI has used the
letters since then to request internet records during national
security investigations.
The U.S. Senate last week fell two votes short of advancing
legislation that would broaden the type of records the FBI can
compel a company to hand over under an NSL to include email
metadata and some browsing history.
