WASHINGTON, July 14 The U.S. Federal Deposit
Insurance Corporation is updating cyber security policies after
a 2015 data breach in which a former employee kept copies of
sensitive information on how banks would handle bankruptcy, the
regulator's chief said on Thursday.
FDIC Chairman Martin Gruenberg also said he made personnel
changes after receiving a report in 2013 informing him that he
had not been fully briefed about the major compromise of the
regulator's computers by a foreign government in 2010 and 2011.
Gruenberg made the comments in prepared remarks for a
hearing of the U.S. House of Representatives committee that on
Wednesday said in a report that the FDIC covered up the
2010-2011 hacks, which the panel said also occurred in 2013 and
were likely orchestrated by the Chinese government.
The FDIC is a major U.S. banking regulator that keeps
confidential data on America's biggest banks.
Staff from the House Science, Space and Technology Committee
said a witness told them the cover-up was intended to avoid
endangering Gruenberg's pending confirmation to his post by the
U.S. Senate.
The committee criticized the FDIC's handling of more recent
data breaches including the copying by an employee of data on
"resolution plans," which are also known as "living wills" and
detail how America's biggest financial institutions would wind
themselves down if they failed.
The employee copied information on resolution plans onto a
thumb drive immediately before leaving the FDIC, and the
incident was detected shortly afterward in September 2015,
Gruenberg said, laying out a timeline that had already been
disclosed by other FDIC officials. The thumb drive was recovered
in December 2015.
Gruenberg said policy changes were being taken to address
such "insider threats."
"A team of executive-level staff will finalize the FDIC's
insider threat program policy statement and governance structure
by October 28, 2016," Gruenberg said.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Will Dunham)