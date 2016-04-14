(In first sentence, corrects to say fraud occurred last year, not earlier this year)

NEW YORK, April 14 An unidentified American company was defrauded last year out of nearly $100 million by individuals who created fake email accounts in order to pose as one of its legitimate vendors, U.S. authorities said on Thursday.

The details of the scheme came as the U.S. government filed a civil forfeiture lawsuit in federal court in Manhattan seeking to recover about $25 million in proceeds derived from the fraud held in at least 20 bank accounts around the world. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)