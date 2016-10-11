WASHINGTON Oct 11 The Group of Seven industrial powers agreed to guidelines on how to protect the financial sector from cyber attacks, Japan's finance ministry said on Tuesday.

"The non-binding elements encapsulate best practices in cybersecurity for public and private financial sector entities of all sizes," the ministry said in a statement that accompanied the agreement between G7 finance ministers and central bankers.

The G7 comprises Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)