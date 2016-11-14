Nov 14 Login credentials for over 412 million
users of adult websites run by California-based FriendFinder
Networks Inc. were compromised last month in the largest hack of
2016, according to breach notification website LeakedSource.com.
Compromised data includes nearly 340 million credentials for
Adultfriendfinder.com, which bills itself as "the world's
largest sex and swinger community," some 63 million records from
video sex-chat site cams.com and about 7 million records from
adult magazine site Penthouse.com, LeakedSource said in a blog
published on Sunday.
Representatives of FriendFinder Networks, one of the world's
biggest adult website operators, could not be reached for
comment on Monday.
If confirmed, the number of email addresses would account
for more than 10 times the number exposed in last year's
high-profile hack of infidelity website Ashley Madison. That
attack prompted class action lawsuits and an investigation by
the U.S. Federal Trade Commission.
Technology website ZDnet reported that FriendFinder Vice
President and Senior Counsel Diana Ballou declined to confirm
there had been a breach. It cited her as saying the company had
sought outside help to investigate reports about potential
security vulnerabilities that it had received over the past
several weeks.
"While a number of these claims proved to be false extortion
attempts, we did identify and fix a vulnerability that was
related to the ability to access source code through an
injection vulnerability," ZDnet quoted Ballou as saying.
LeakedSource said it was able to view passwords for 99
percent of the credentials.
It said that some 78,301 of the accounts were registered to
.mil email addresses, which are used by the U.S. military, and
another 5,650 were .gov addresses used by U.S. government
agencies.
(Reporting by Jim Finkle in Boston; Editing by Dan Grebler)